Ice Cube says biggest risk was leaving N.W.A.

In a recent interview Hip-Hop icon / director Ice Cube states his biggest career risk was leaving the group N.W.A. to seek a solo career.

“I think leaving N.W.A, that was a big risk,” he said. The rapper left the group back in December of 1989, jump-started a solo career with 1990’s AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, and never looked back.

Ice Cube has went on to direct many movies and even start a basketball league called the Big3

He states in HipHoxDX “I feel nothing is worth saving,” he said. “Do what you feel or don’t do it. Don’t worry about the past or the future, just do what you feel. And you’ll be able to live with yourself at the end of the day, whether anybody like it or not. As long as you can live with yourself, that’s all that matters.”