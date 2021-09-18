Music
HomeMusic

Ice Cube says biggest risk was leaving N.W.A.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Eve, Ice Cube, Malcolm D Lee, Barbershop 3

Source: Warner Bros / WARNER BROS 

 

In a recent interview Hip-Hop icon / director Ice Cube states his biggest career risk was leaving the group N.W.A. to seek a solo career.

“I think leaving N.W.A, that was a big risk,” he said. The rapper left the group back in December of 1989, jump-started a solo career with 1990’s AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted, and never looked back.

Ice Cube has went on to direct many movies and even start a basketball league called the Big3

He states in HipHoxDX “I feel nothing is worth saving,” he said. “Do what you feel or don’t do it. Don’t worry about the past or the future, just do what you feel. And you’ll be able to live with yourself at the end of the day, whether anybody like it or not. As long as you can live with yourself, that’s all that matters.”

Happy Birthday Cube! Ice Cube Through The Years!
19 photos

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 weeks ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 5 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 6 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 6 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 7 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 9 months ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 10 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 12 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close