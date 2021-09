LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cincinnati Bengals came up a little short Yesterday.

Joe Borrow tried to rally the troops back in the game after he threw 3 interceptions.

He did redeem himself by throwing 2 touchdowns in the 4th quarter but it was a little too late.

Hopefully, we can pull out a victory this coming weekend as we take on our rival the Pitsburg Steelers on Sunday, Sep. 26 at 1 p.m.

