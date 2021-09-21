Community Conversations: Queens Village Will Honor Black Women’s Voices!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Queens Village is a non-profit organization that provides a supportive community for powerful Black women. At Queen Village women come together to relax, repower and take care of others and themselves.

Queens Village is a safe space for women. They host events to help relieve stress, to help you process trauma and to help build a better world women and their children.

Learn More about Queens Village is Community Conversations Interview:

This Sunday Queens Village will be teaming up with Underworld Jazz Festival to host In Her Voice — a community amplification of Black women’s power through performance and poetry produced at Ziegler Park.

The theme for this year is “Black Women for the Win.” Queen Village will honor the power of Black women’s voices to change narratives and shift outcomes in our communities.

Queens, friends, partners and supporters general admission tickets are FREE. . . . That’s right FREE!

Use the code “TrustBlackWomen” at checkout.

Also On 100.3: