Rihanna: Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show Trailer Is Here [Video]

Hey, Rihanna fans here new Fenty show is here… It drops on September 24th on Amazon Prime!

via Harper’s Bazaar:

 

The Savage x Fenty show now takes place annually, and it’s a notoriously star-studded affair. Below, BAZAAR.com has an exclusive sneak peek at some of the night’s anticipated guests, including supermodel Joan Smalls, pop sensation Normani, singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter, and actress Thuso Mbedu.

Other celebrities set to join Rihanna for the upcoming event include Adriana Lima, Alek Wek, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Leiomy, Lola Leon, and Precious Lee. If that’s not a long enough list of names, the show will also feature performances by Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah. (LoveBSoctt)

