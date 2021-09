LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mekai Curtis calls into the RNB Cincy studios to speak with Don Juan Fasho about Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The Season Finale is this Sunday!

Find out what he does during his downtime & what instrument he plays

What it’s like playing Kanan

Why Kanan wanted to be just like his mother

What does he have planned for his birthday in October

Who would he love to see in a Verzuz Battle

Plus his thoughts on Michael Jackson and Drake

Also On 100.3: