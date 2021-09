LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cardi B has been on fire in the recent world, from music to TV and awards. She most recently commented on a college football teams rendition of her hit single ‘UP’

The Florida State University’s Marching Band – “The Marching Chiefs” spread across the entire football field to perform and dance to the uptempo track. Cardi saw the performance and tweeted “Go Florida States!!!!!! ITS UP!” you can see it here

We are sure the band loved the approval!