CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

FAB OR FUG: Kim Kardashian Gives Us Ice Princess For Yeezus 3

0 reads
Leave a comment

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Kim Kardashian is a style chameleon. Constantly changing her looks, I knew she would debut something different for her controversial beau, Kanye West, Season 3, New York Fashion Week Presentation. She definitely didn’t disappoint.

Yeezy Vibes @makeupbymario @tokyostylez

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 11, 2016 at 5:07pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The sex-tape star turned reality tv star wore custom-made embellished pearls. The pieces were created by Balmain, in collaboration with Kanye West, for his presentation in NYC.

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Mrs. Wests’ sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also rocked custom Balmain pieces.

So, beauties, tell us. What do YOU think of Kimmie’s ice princess style?

DON’T MISS:

#NYFWNoir: Everything You Need To Know

#NYFWNoir: When Cultural Theft Is Mislabeled As Cultural Appropriation

Is Kim Kardashian West Going Through A Style Evolution?

FAB OR FUG: Kim Kardashian Gives Us Ice Princess For Yeezus 3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

kanye west , Kim Kardashian , Kim Kardashian West , Yeezus

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close