FAB OR FUG: Kim Kardashian Gives Us Ice Princess For Yeezus 3

Kim Kardashian is a style chameleon. Constantly changing her looks, I knew she would debut something different for her controversial beau, Kanye West, Season 3, New York Fashion Week Presentation. She definitely didn’t disappoint.

Yeezy Vibes @makeupbymario @tokyostylez A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 11, 2016 at 5:07pm PST //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The sex-tape star turned reality tv star wore custom-made embellished pearls. The pieces were created by Balmain, in collaboration with Kanye West, for his presentation in NYC.

Mrs. Wests’ sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also rocked custom Balmain pieces.

So, beauties, tell us. What do YOU think of Kimmie’s ice princess style?

Written By: Danielle James Posted February 12, 2016

