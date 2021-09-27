The Russ Parr Morning Show
Hot Spot: Kelly Price Says She Was Never Missing, She Flatlined & Was Brought Back To Life [WATCH]

We are very happy to report that veteran R&B powerhouse Kelly Price has officially been confirmed as alive and well. However, her road to recovery is far from over and we’ve got the details on that in today’s edition of the “Hot Spot.”

In addition to health updates on Kelly as she continues her COVID recovery after actually being pronounced dead for a moment, we also have news on how Wendy Williams is doing as she recovers from the virus as well. Also, it looks like The Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast will soon be welcoming Akon’s wife — errr, we mean ‘one of’ Akon’s ‘wives’! —  as Tomeka Thiam is expected to soon receive a peach.

Stay up-to-date by way of Da Brat’s “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

