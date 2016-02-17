CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B: Wednesday Night Mini Concert with Smokey Robinson

You made it to the half way mark of the week and that deserves a mini-celebration. Tune in to #LoveAndRnB at 8pm for what we call the Wednesday Night Mini Concert! Each Wednesday we bring you a playlist of an R&B GREAT like D’Angelo (last week) or Rick James (previous week). In celebration of his 76th birthday on Friday 2/19, tonight we have music from the iconic Smokey Robinson.

Smokey Robinson has a long list of hits spanning back to the mid 1950’s with a group then known as the Five Chimes, and later the Matadors, but most widely remembered today as The Miracles. Now in his 7th decade of show business, Robinson still has the moves and puts on a show like no other.

Head over to our Facebook page ‘Love And R&B with John Monds‘ and tell us your favorite Smokey Robinson song you’d like to hear. Don’t forget to click the LIKE button so you can join in on the nightly fun! Take a look at this throwback 1981 video, only a few years after Robinson began his solo career in 1979. It’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Smokey RobinsonBeing With You

 

Love And R&B: Wednesday Night Mini Concert with Smokey Robinson was originally published on mymajicdc.com

john monds , love and r&B , Smokey Robinson

