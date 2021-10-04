Cincinnati: Concert Venues To Require Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test To Attend

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati concert venues to require vaccination or negative covid test in order to attend. Below is a list of the venues.

Via Fox19

MEMI

Music & Event Management will require proof of vaccination or a negative test beginning Oct. 4. (More info)

For shows happening between now and Oct. 4, updates or changes to entry requirements will be up to the artist.

MEMI operates:

Ovation Music Pavilion

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport will require proof of vaccination for concertgoers and event staff. (More info)

After Oct. 1, the venue began only taking proof of vaccination.

Venues not requiring vaccines at this time

The Woodward Theater

The Southgate House Revival

Ludlow Garage

Madison Theater

