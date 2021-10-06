Fa Sho Celebrity News
KRS-One & Big Daddy Kane: Will Face-Off In The Next Verzuz Battle

It is official Big Daddy Kane will go toe to toe with Krs-One in the next Verzuz battle.

This means it will be the third straight matchup between New York stars following last month’s battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule and the one between The LOX and Dipset in August.

Big Daddy Kane, who hails from Brooklyn, and KRS-One, who calls Bronx home, will face off at the Barclays Center on Sunday, October 17 for a matchup that kicks off at 7pm EST. While their matchup is highly anticipated, there’s another artist many Versuz watchers have been long hoping will finally take the stage. (LoveBScott)

