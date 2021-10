LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The police are investigating a double shooting in the west end.

Via Fox19

The southbound ramp to Ezzard Charles and the ramp to Western Avenue/Liberty Street from I-75 southbound were closed while police investigated. Both ramps have reopened.

According to police, both victims were taken to UC Medical Center.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

