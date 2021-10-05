LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Forget fashion goals, Marjorie Harvey is life goals! The wife and mother regularly gives us updates on her lavish lifestyle via Instagram and we’re always here for it! From her luxurious vacations to her stunning outfits, and we absolutely can’t get enough of her amazing life AND killer sense of style.

Today (October 5), the 56-year-old took to Instagram to share a cute IG Reel of her strutting her stuff, right in her own home. The video begins with Marjorie standing behind a movable bookcase, which then splits down the middle to reveal the fashionista caught off guard in what appears to be her closet. She then gives us her best Naomi Campbell walk out of the closet, wearing a black jacket with gold buttons, black mini shorts, and patterned leggings. She paired the look with black pumps and wore her light brown locs in loose curls that were parted over to one side. “Madame Harvey…… Are you ready?” she captioned the video, seemingly alluding to the fact that something BIG is coming from her.

Check out the video below.

Of course, many of her 2.3m IG followers took to her comment section to share their stamps of approval for Mrs. Harvey’s look.” yasssssssss! Read the kids with fierceness,” stylist June Ambrose commented while another fan wrote, “Madam Harvey, you clearly understood the assignment ! .” And another fan was just mesmerized by the luxuriousness of the bookshelves, writing “I know the pic was about Her flyness but can I just gush over the bookshelves!!!! I’m a whole need and need this when I purchase my home!!!”

We’re not sure what Madame Harvey has up her sleeves yet, but whatever it is, we’ll be ready!

Marjorie Harvey Slays All Day Right From Her Home was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

