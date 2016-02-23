Most known for her roles in Mad Men and Chiraq, Teyonah Parris, stars in the hit show Survivor’s Remorse. She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about season three, art imitating life and starring as Miki Howard in the upcoming TV One biopic.

On rumors that Mike Epps was killed off:

“You’ll have to watch and see. I know that was a very emotional episode for everyone.”

On portraying Miki Howard in upcoming biopic:

“I’m so excited about that. We filmed it right before Christmas last year. They’re unraveliling their new series from their Unsung series and Mikki Howard is their first biopic.”

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy/Instagram)

Teyonah Parris Stars In ‘Survivor’s Remorse’, Will Play Miki Howard In Biopic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com