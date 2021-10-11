Fa Sho Celebrity News
Ariana Grande” To Give Away Free Therapy

Ariana Grande to give away free Therapy.

The singer took to Instagram to announce that she and Better Health are giving away up to $5 million in free therapy. “I acknowledge that there are very real barriers when it comes to accessing mental health resources, and while this is only one small gesture (and a much larger systemic problem remains) I wanted to do this again with @betterhelp in hopes of bringing access to a few more people and perhaps inspiring a few of you to try something new and prioritize your own healing,” she captioned her post. (LoveBScott)

