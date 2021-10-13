Kim Kardashian: Slammed For Making Distasteful OJ Simpson Jokes On SNL

LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

Nicole Brown sister is criticizing Kim Kardashian West for making “distasteful” jokes during her ‘SNL’ monologue about O.J. Simpson at her sister’s expense.

Kardashian West had joked that it was because of her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, that she first met a Black person. “Wanna take a stab in the dark at who it was?” she asked, referring to the manner in which Simpson was accused of murdering Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994.

Robert Kardashian helped acquit the NFL star of those murder charges following a controversial and highly publicized 11-month trial. (LoveBScott)