Congrats to UC on being number 2 in the AP. They made history again jumping to the top 2 in the new AP top 25.

Via Fox19

After an impressive win over conference rival UCF Saturday, the Cincinnati Bearcats jumped one spot in the rankings after previously second-ranked Iowa lost to Purdue.

New AP Top 25: 1. Georgia 2. UC 3. Oklahoma 4. Alabama 5. Ohio State

