Bill Cosby Accused of another Rape from 1990!

Bill Cosby is being accused of another rape. Actress Lili Bernard stated that she was raped in august in 1990. She says they met on the Cosby Show and Bill offered to mentor her for her acting career.

According to the shade room the lawsuit states that she allegedly suggest she could receive a spot on the show if she worked hard and followed his direction. She stated he touched her without her permission and was very aggressive.

Lili states Cosby was violent, and the events happen in Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.  The spoke person says this is just another case to seek attention. Though Bill Cosby was found guilty in 2018, he was released from prison in June after courts ruled he did not receive a fair trial.

For more information about this story click HERE.

Do you think she is telling the truth?

 

