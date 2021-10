LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Taraji P. Henson is opening up about her new EP coming soon.

via People:

In a new cover story interview for Women’s Health, the actress — who studied musical theater at Howard University — revealed that she’s been working on new music, which she expects to release at the start of next year.

“I’ve been singing,” the 51-year-old told the outlet, adding that being dairy-free may have helped her reach high notes. “It just came out of me!” (LoveBScott)

