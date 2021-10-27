Lil Nas X’s Father: Slams Lil Boosie Over His Remarks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Nas X daddy ain’t playing about his son and Lil Boosie found out the hard way.

Lil Nas X dad clapped back at Lil Boosie for a comment he made about his son.

Here’s what LNX”S dad had to say:

“How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high in every video taking about your for the kids,” he posted on IG.

He continued, “Man sit your old man looking a– down. The game has passed you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it. Obviously, Lil’ Nas X’s father doesn’t specifically name Lil’ Boosie in his rant, but it surely appears he is talking to the Louisana native. It should be noted, the message was posted on IG stories, and is set to the background music of LNX’s hit record, “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow. ( LoveBScott

Also On 100.3: