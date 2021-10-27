Fa Sho Celebrity News
Lil Nas X’s Father: Slams Lil Boosie Over His Remarks

Lil Nas X daddy ain’t playing about his son and Lil Boosie found out the hard way.

Lil Nas X dad clapped back at Lil Boosie for a comment he made about his son.

Here’s what LNX”S dad had to say:

“How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high in every video taking about your for the kids,” he posted on IG.

