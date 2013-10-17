TLC performance & interview from “Good Morning America” [Video]

While promoting their new greatest hits album “20″, TLC took to the stage and gave the GMA audience a little melody of some of their hits! The group & the actresses portraying the group in the upcoming VH1 biopic “Sexy, Crazy,Cool” also spoke with Robin Roberts. Check out the videos below!

