0 reads Leave a comment
While promoting their new greatest hits album “20″, TLC took to the stage and gave the GMA audience a little melody of some of their hits! The group & the actresses portraying the group in the upcoming VH1 biopic “Sexy, Crazy,Cool” also spoke with Robin Roberts. Check out the videos below!
- Like Old School Cincy 100.3 on Facebook to stay updated with the latest news and original content!
- DON LEMON: Adrian Peterson ‘Seems More MIA, Than MVP’
- J. Anthony Brown Murders Another Hit: ‘Causing Confusion’
- DESHAREE WILLIAMS on How Allstate’s Quotes for Education Program Helped Her
- Sybil Wilkes with the News Headlines
- Congratulations Cory Booker!!- TOP OF THE MORNING
TLC performance & interview from “Good Morning America” [Video] was originally published on oldschool1003.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours