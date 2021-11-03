Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Michael Jackson Son Blanket: Opens Up About Climate Change

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Michael Jackson’s son Bigi former name Blanket is opening up about climate change in the world. He says we have work to do.

During an interview, he spoke about his father’s legacy as he called for leaders to focus on climate change.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff here. There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That’s what he was all about,” he said, before referring to his siblings Paris and Prince. “That’s what each of us want to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives.” (LoveBScott)

 

 

 

About , change , climate , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Michael Jackson Son Blanket , Opens , up

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 2 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 6 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 7 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 9 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close