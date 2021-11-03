Michael Jackson Son Blanket: Opens Up About Climate Change

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Michael Jackson’s son Bigi former name Blanket is opening up about climate change in the world. He says we have work to do.

During an interview, he spoke about his father’s legacy as he called for leaders to focus on climate change.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff here. There’s a lot of history in this house and the studio here. That’s what he was all about,” he said, before referring to his siblings Paris and Prince. “That’s what each of us want to do — make things that people enjoy but also benefit their lives.” (LoveBScott)

