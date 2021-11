LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Election results from last night are in. It was a close race for City Council members. (Fox19)

The City Council Members:

Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (returning)

Greg Landsman (re-elected)

Reggie Harris

Meeka Owens

Victoria Parks

Scotty Johnson

Jeff Cramerding

Mark Jeffreys

Liz Keating (returning)

The Mayor:

Aftab Pureval

