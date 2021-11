LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Odell Beckham jr. was excused from practice yesterday. SO that means he won’t play against the Bengals this Sunday.

Word has it he was ready to practice and all but he ended up getting excused.

How do you feel about this?

Should they have excused him from Practice?

There was speculation that the Browns may have tried to trade Beckham Jr. before the deadline, but no transactions were made on Tuesday. (Fox19)

