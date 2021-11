LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian stays getting money. She teamed up with designer brand Fendi and earned $1 Million Dollars in 1 Minute.

She continues to earn big even after her breakup with Kanye.

Sources told the outlet that early numbers suggest this will be the biggest launch day since Kim created SKIMS back in 2019. The items in the Fendi collab, which are all now almost entirely sold out, were priced anywhere between $100 and $4,200. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: