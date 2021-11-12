50 Cent: Spills The Tea That He’s Making A Series Based On Snoop Dogg’s Murder Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

50 Cent opens up about making a new series based on Snoop Dogg’s Murder Case.

This show I must admit would be pretty good. My question to you is would you watch it?

I mean 50 Cent is on a row with Power & BMF so I’m sure this would be a hit to.

The music mogul turned TV executive is gearing up to give his fans something else to binge-watch. According to 50, he’s making a new series based on Snoop Dogg‘s murder case.

50 shares via Instagram, “I’m afraid this is going to be a problem for everything on Tv,” 50 tweeted, Thursday morning. “A moment in time ( MURDER WAS THE CASE ) when the dream you have been wishing for feels like a nightmare. You think you know you have no idea.@snoopdogg story is crazy BOOM Green Light Gang I don’t miss.” (LoveBScott)

