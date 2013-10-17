No Star on the Walk of Fame for Kim Kardashian!

The committee revealed there is no category for reality television personalities unless they end up getting nominated for awards.

Here we are another year later, and Kim Kardashian still doesn’t qualify for a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While Kardashian’s boyfriend, Kanye West, made it known in his Oct. 9 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that he thinks the mother of his only child shouldn’t be shut out from receiving the honor because she’s a reality star, the spokeswoman for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce reiterates that she’s not eligible.

“We don’t have reality stars on the Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez tells omg Yahoo, explaining that they don’t have a category for it. “We’re happy to consider reality stars once they get nominated for, or win, an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar. We’ll consider them when they’re legitimate actors or singers.”

Of course, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has honored others who don’t qualify under the categories she listed. In the past, animated characters including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck have received stars, as did the Apollo 11 crew, Magic Johnson for his ownership of a theater, and Muhammad Ali.

While Kardashian may not “qualify,” it’s the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that makes the rules, and doesn’t appear to want to bend them one bit for Kardashian, or grow with the times to accept there are some out there who could want to see reality stars as deserving of such accolades.

But when challenged on this, Martinez appears rather defensive, changing the subject back to Kardashian, telling omg Yahoo, “I hate to say it, but a lot of people just don’t like like her. No one has ever nominated her.”

