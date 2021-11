LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Swat situation didn’t end well on Saturday.

A man with a shot gun was arrested, The standoff started around 2pm and didn’t end until around 6pm.

Police received a call saying that the man was threatening his neighbors with a gun.

According to Lieutenant Shannon Heine, police arrived on the scene and found 40-year-old Clifford Watson armed with the gun.(Fox19)

