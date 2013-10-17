CLOSE
OJ Simpson Wants to be a Televangelist!

The convicted former football player and actor claims he has turned his life around after finding God.

 

Disgraced American football legend and retired actor O.J. Simpson is reportedly planning to become a televangelist after his release from a five year prison term some time this Christmas.

The troubled star’s manager Norman Pardo told The Enquirer that Simpson found God in prison and has been ministering to inmates for a while now. He reportedly even converted his white supremacist cellmate to Christianity.

“O.J. is very religious now, and he’s been counseling other inmates with Bible studies for months,” Pardo explained in the report. “When I talk to him on the phone, all he wants to discuss is religion. He’s obsessed!”

Since December 2008, Simpson, 66, has been incarcerated at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada after he was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping charges.

He has reportedly used his time behind bars to mend his ways and relationship with God and now wants to share his peace in a worldwide crusade billed “Holy Safari.”

One unnamed source close to the plans told The Enquirer, however, that Simpson is on a mission to dupe Christians.

“O.J. will tell you that he wants to bring people together, but that’s BS as far as I’m concerned,” said the source. “There’s a lot of people sending bucket-loads of money to these TV preachers, and O.J.’s just looking to rake in millions from poor, unsuspecting Christians.

“It’s a dangerous idea to think of Simpson as a self-styled prophet who can reach people all over the world.”

According to the report, Simpson has been inspired by televangelist Frederick Price who broadcasts his “Ever Increasing Faith” ministries to 15 million followers weekly.

“If he can do it, so can I,” an insider said Simpson declared.

Simpson is not eligible for parole until 2017 but he has petitioned for a new trial and sources say the judge looking into the appeal is expected to grant the appeal releasing him on bail by Christmas.

A religious TV network is also reportedly in negotiations with Simpson’s team to carry his crusades and have already designed a promotional poster for it.

 

SOURCE: ChristianPost.com

Article Courtesy of The Christian Post

Picture Courtesy of News One

OJ Simpson Wants to be a Televangelist! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

change , disgraced , God , jail , OJ Simpson , preacher , prisoner , Religion , televangelist

