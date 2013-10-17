CLOSE
Slave Film Fatigue? Which Black Movies Should We Support?

As the latest slave film,  ”12 Years A Slave” makes its way to the box office, there’s already a cry of fatigue from some Black moviegoers. On “NewsOne Now,” Roland Martin addressed whether we need more films that dig up our past, like “12 Years A Slave.” A similar debate surrounded  ”The Butler” and “The Help.” Then there are people who complain about lighter films, like “Baggage Claim.”

“I don’t have a problem with Madea or 12 Years a Slave,” Martin commented. He also said, ”The Black experience is … vast and broad. We should not get caught up in the game of [dismissing certain films].”

Listen to the full clip below, and tune in to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. EST.

