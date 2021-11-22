Idris Elba Finally In Talks For 007 Role As James Bond Villain

It was commonly believed that Idris Elba would eventually take over as 007 after years of pleas from fans everywhere, finally giving us the first Black Bond that everyone’s always saw in him.
With Daniel Craig bowing out as lead after No Time To Die, all eyes were on Elba to finally throw on the tux once and for all. However, it’s looking like he’ll be settling for the role of villain now that reports are saying he’s actually been offered a role in the next project.
The Sun confirmed news that Elba is in talks to take on a role in the next James Bond film, with one source saying, “Idris has had informal talks with the studio and he has been told there is a role in the next Bond film for him, if he wants it.”
More from the source below, via The Sun:
“‘He won’t be the title character, but they do recognize the amount of pull and respect he commands, and they want to work with him on a completely original character for the next installment.
‘It is still very early days for the conversations but, so far, it looks like it would be the role of a villain.’
Elba, 49, is currently shooting the feature-length film of his crime drama Luther in the UK.”
With names like former Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson floating around as breaking the Bond race barrier to star in the iconic espionage film franchise, we’re still holding out hope that he’ll have a change of heart and give the people what we want.
Never Say Never: Idris Elba Still A Fan-Favorite To Play 007 As Search For Next ‘James Bond’ Begins In 2022
Never Say Never: Idris Elba Still A Fan-Favorite To Play 007 As Search For Next ‘James Bond’ Begins In 2022
1. How much louder do I have to scream IDRIS ELBA!
1 of 10
How much louder do I have to scream IDRIS ELBA! https://t.co/3Siqq6dClq— Trisha Hershberger (@thatgrltrish) September 27, 2021
2. It doesn’t get any sexier than this. Put Idris Elba in an Ozwald Boateng tuxedo, give him a gun, a shaken not stirred martini , and a classic Aston Martin and let’s go!
2 of 10
It doesn’t get any sexier than this. Put Idris Elba in an Ozwald Boateng tuxedo, give him a gun, a shaken not stirred martini , and a classic Aston Martin and let’s go! pic.twitter.com/AzoxSOd6Io— Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) September 27, 2021
3. For the record, there are no age, race, or gender requirements for a 007 agent; now cast IDRIS ELBA!!!!!
3 of 10
For the record, there are no age, race, or gender requirements for a 007 agent; now cast IDRIS ELBA!!!!!— 🕊️💞Dannie D💞🕊️ (@DannieD01) September 28, 2021
4. if idris elba is bond then we defiantly need Samuel L Jackson as Q why ? imagine a pissed off Q played by jackson berating 007 for destroying another gadget/car that he spent months making "motherf*cker, i spent months getting that car right and you trashed in seconds"
4 of 10
if idris elba is bond then we defiantly need Samuel L Jackson as Q— SI-FI (@MISTER_SIFI) September 27, 2021
why ?
imagine a pissed off Q played by jackson berating 007 for destroying another gadget/car that he spent months making
"motherf*cker, i spent months getting that car right and you trashed in seconds" pic.twitter.com/EP1aVbkEVj
5. The people calling Idris Elba "too old" to be Bond (or anything else for that matter) need to remove themselves from my timeline.
5 of 10
The people calling Idris Elba "too old" to be Bond (or anything else for that matter) need to remove themselves from my timeline. pic.twitter.com/WkQH4rsc2z— Fangirling&LovingIt - Ashley Stubbs Stan Account (@fannibalistic) September 27, 2021
6. The reason Idris Elba is trending? Again speculation he could be next James Bond. I would love that Idris would bring the cool, the CHARM and the sexy back to Bond, who once was the coolest icon on the planet (before impostor Daniel Craig turned 007 into a mute stupid bouncer)
6 of 10
The reason Idris Elba is trending?— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) September 28, 2021
Again speculation he could be next James Bond. I would love that
Idris would bring the cool, the CHARM and the sexy back to Bond, who once was the coolest icon on the planet
(before impostor Daniel Craig turned 007 into a mute stupid bouncer) pic.twitter.com/PtIOtJFIvg
7. I know y’all not on this internet saying Idris Elba is too old to play James Bond
7 of 10
I know y’all not on this internet saying Idris Elba is too old to play James Bond pic.twitter.com/hTSGOX2Y30— Jasmine 👑 (@_JasForShort) September 28, 2021
8. Someone who makes James Bond movies ask me! Zany face YES! This man should be the next Bond. Why? Same reason as past Bond's, BECAUSE: Idris Elba is SMOKIN'HOT! SMOKIN'HOT!
8 of 10
Someone who makes James Bond movies ask me! 🤪— Casey McIvor (@CaseyThunderMug) September 28, 2021
YES! This man should be the next Bond. Why?
Same reason as past Bond's, BECAUSE: Idris Elba is SMOKIN'HOT! SMOKIN'HOT!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Uo2U8idwyr
9. Idris Elba should be the new James Bond
9 of 10
Idris Elba should be the new James Bond pic.twitter.com/nvDzDpF0Q8— Jacob (@ImVengence2022) September 28, 2021
10. Just give Idris Elba the damn role #JamesBond
10 of 10
Just give Idris Elba the damn role#JamesBond pic.twitter.com/Zjt9Y6sXB5— S A V I O R (@Saviorsai) September 28, 2021
Idris Elba Finally In Talks For 007 Role As James Bond Villain was originally published on blackamericaweb.com