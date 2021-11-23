Silk Sonic: Album Reaches No. 2 On Bill Board 200

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Silk Sonic on making it to No. 2 on the Billboard 22 charts.

This is a big accomplishment for a new group.

via: Rap-Up

The duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak enters at No. 2 on the albums chart with their collaborative debut, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The 9-track project opens with 104,000 equivalent album units earned, of which album sales comprise 42,000.

It marks the fourth top 10 for Bruno and the second top 10, and highest-charting album yet, for Anderson .Paak, who previously peaked at No. 4 with 2019’s Ventura.

