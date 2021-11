LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jay-z makes history becoming the most Grammy-nominated artist in history with 83 nods passing Quincy Jones who has 80!

via Variety:

Jay, who last released an album in 2017, is nominated for guest appearances with Kanye West (whose “Donda” album is up for Album of the Year) and the late DMX. He currently has 23 wins.

