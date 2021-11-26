Fa Sho Celebrity News
Michael Blackson: Is Very Excited To Become A U.S Citizen

Congrats to Michael Blackson on becoming a U.S. Citizen.

He was super happy, He took to his Instagram to let the world know.

Michael Blackson was sworn in Wednesday, officially making him a U.S. citizen.

TMZ caught up with Blackson as he reflected on his U.S. citizenship. “It [America] made me this bigger, better person that would help the world. America has been nothing but a blessing to me, and I’m happy to be a citizen,” he said. “Just like everybody else that comes to America, they come here for this American Dream, and I really am living the American Dream.”

