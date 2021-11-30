Jack Dorsey: Steps Down As Twitter Ceo

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Ceo of Twitter Jack Dorsey steps down from his position.

Jack will remain on the board it looks light until next year.

The 45-year-old billionaire announced the news in a statement on Monday (29Nov21), revealing Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will replace him.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey wrote. “My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead.” (LoveBScott)

