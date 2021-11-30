Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Man Found Dead In Kennedy Heights Remembered As A Great Boxer

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A man’s remains were found in Kennedy Heights.

According to his Friend, John Mr. Myatt was an athlete known for his boxing skills and his sense of humor.

This is a sad story I couldn’t even imagine what the family is going through right now. You are in our prayers.

Via Fox19

The skeletal remains of Robert Myatt, 56, were found in early October off Red Bank Road in Kennedy Heights.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified Myatt last week. His death is described as being the result of “homicidal violence.”

Police are working to find out who is responsible.

A , As , cincinnati , dead , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , found , Great Boxer , in , Kennedy Heights , man , remembered

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close