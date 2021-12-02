Cincinnati: Warm Weather Is On The Way For The Next Couple Of Days

Cincy
| 12.02.21
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Cincinnati get ready because warm weather is on this way for the next couple of days. \

I don’t know about you but I’m here for this weather give me the 50’s and 60’s. But I’m sure this won’t last long at all.

Via Fox19

That’s nearly 20 degrees above the normal high for this time of year.

Our record high  on this date is 75 degrees, set back in 1982, again at CVG

A cold front is expected to arrive early in the upcoming work week.

This will bring a good blast of arctic air and push highs into the 30s on Monday.

 

...Days , cincinnati , Couple , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , For , is , next , of , on , The , Warm , way , weather

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close