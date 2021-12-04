CNN Anchor fired “Effective Immediately”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

CNN anchor Chris Coumo was fired by CNN today after it was learned that he assisted his brother former New York Governor Andrew Coumo when he was accused of sexual harrasment.

An independent law firm reviewed information leading to the network firing.

CNN released a statement saying ” Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

Chris Cuomo release his own statement in reference to the firing.

Chris Cuomo was one of CNN top anchors, he acknowledged that he “tried to be there for my brother” when the scandal broke also stating “I was there there to listen and offer my take”

Many staffers at CNN was upset about his involvement in the scandal being a journalist.