Joel Osteen’s: Plumber Is Getting A $20,000 Reward

The Plumber who found the cash in the wall is getting a $20,000 reward.

via Complex:

Crime Stoppers of Houston announced Tuesday it would give $20,000 to the unidentified plumber. Lakewood Church had originally donated the money to Crime Stoppers in 2014 to offer as a potential reward after $600,000 was taken from a church safe.

“In 2014, Lakewood Church gave us $20,000 to work on this case. In 2016, they chose to gift us those funds for operations. Today, we are gifting that same about of money to this Good Samaritan and wishing he and his family a wonderful holiday season.” Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious said in a statement. (LoveBScott)

