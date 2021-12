LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As I was driving to work this morning I noticed there was a lot of traffic going West Bound on I-74.

I was wondering what was going on and why there was so much traffic and the reason is a truck caught on fire.

It happened at the North Bend Road exit about 8:15 a.m., Hamilton County dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported

