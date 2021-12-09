Travis Scott Speaks Out About Astroworld Victims In First Interview Since Tragedy

Travis Scott is finally speaking out just one month after the horrific crowd-surging incident that claimed 10 lives at his Astroworld music festival in Houston.
During his emotional interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God, the Grammy-nominated artist maintained his innocence claiming that he had no idea that crowd-goers were being trampled during his performance. “It really hurts,” Scott explained of his emotions towards the tragic incident. “It hurts the community, it hurts the city. It’s a lot of feelings, a lot of grieving.”
The 30-year-old artist said that he wasn’t informed about what happened until “minutes before the press conference,” which was held after his chaotic concert. “People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that,” he said before becoming emotional. Scott explained that from his line of view from the stage, he could barely see what was going on out in the audience. The star did however state that anytime he saw a distressed fan in need that he made sure to call out to stage security for help. “Anytime I could see anything like that, I did,” Scott said. “I stopped it a couple times to just make sure everybody was OK.”
The rapper has been heavily criticized for promoting “rage culture” at his previous concerts. The term stems heavily from mosh pit culture typically seen at a hard rock or metal show where crowd-goers aggressively push or slam into one another as they dance. Some critics have blamed the nature of the star’s rowdy shows as the catalyst for the unprecedented number of deaths and injuries. However, Scott claimed during the interview that raging at his shows were all in light of “letting go and having fun.” The Houston, Texas native said he assumed that NRG Park, where the tragedy occurred, had safety guidelines in place for fans. “As artists, you trust professionals for when things happen that people can leave safely,” Scott added. “And this night was just like a regular show, it felt like to me, as far as the energy,” he said. “People didn’t show up there just to be harmful. People just showed up to have a good time and something unfortunate happened and we just need to figure out what that was.”
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Greg Tate, writer and cultural critic, 64Source:Getty 1 of 88
2. Virgil Abloh, fashion designer, 41Source:Getty 2 of 88
3. Lee Elder, professional golfer, 87Source:Getty 3 of 88
4. Antwain Fowler, internet celebrity, 6Source:iOne Digital 4 of 88
5. Young Dolph, rapper, 36Source:Getty 5 of 88
6. W. Sterling Cary, first African American to lead National Council of Churches, 94
6 of 88
W. Sterling Cary, a minister who became the first African American to lead the National Council of Churches and who used his pulpit for decades in pursuit of racial and social justice, died Nov. 14 at his home in Flossmoor, Ill. He was 94.😢 pic.twitter.com/YemV7hkFA6— Sumner (@diamondlass99) November 18, 2021
7. Alpo Martinez, infamous former drug dealer, 55Source:Twitter 7 of 88
8. Ronnie Wilson, Gap Band co-founder, 73Source:Getty 8 of 88
9. Jovita Moore, broadcast TV news anchor, 53Source:Getty 9 of 88
10. Agnes Tirop, Olympic long distance runner, 25Source:Getty 10 of 88
11. Melvin van Peebles, filmmaker and movie director, 89Source:Getty 11 of 88
12. Anthony "A.J." Johnson, comedian and actor, 56Source:Instagram.com/therealajjohnson 12 of 88
13. Michael K. Williams, actor, 54Source:Getty 13 of 88
14. Carl Bean, gay preacher, 77
14 of 88
🧵More sad news fam...HIV/AIDS activist Archbishop Carl Bean, the founder of Minority AIDS Project and Unity Fellowship Church--often nicknamed the Black gay church for being the country's 1st Black church affirming of the #LGBTQ community has transitioned and is now an ancestor. pic.twitter.com/r5bOBhyPtj— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) September 7, 2021
15. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist, 65Source:Getty 15 of 88
16. Fuquan Johnson, comedian, 42Source:Getty 16 of 88
17. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 17 of 88
18. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 18 of 88
19. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 19 of 88
20. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 20 of 88
21. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 21 of 88
22. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 5022 of 88
23. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 23 of 88
24. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
24 of 88
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨🏁 (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
25. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 25 of 88
26. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 26 of 88
27. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 27 of 88
28. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 28 of 88
29. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 29 of 88
30. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 30 of 88
31. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 31 of 88
32. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
32 of 88
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
33. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 33 of 88
34. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
34 of 88
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
35. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 35 of 88
36. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 36 of 88
37. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 37 of 88
38. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 38 of 88
39. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 39 of 88
40. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 40 of 88
41. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 41 of 88
42. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 42 of 88
43. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 43 of 88
44. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
44 of 88
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
45. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 45 of 88
46. Antron Pippen, 33
46 of 88
47. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 47 of 88
48. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 48 of 88
49. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 49 of 88
50. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 50 of 88
51. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 51 of 88
52. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 52 of 88
53. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 53 of 88
54. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 54 of 88
55. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 55 of 88
56. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8156 of 88
57. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 57 of 88
58. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
58 of 88
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
59. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
59 of 88
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
60. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 60 of 88
61. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 61 of 88
62. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 62 of 88
63. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 63 of 88
64. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 64 of 88
65. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 65 of 88
66. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 66 of 88
67. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 67 of 88
68. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 68 of 88
69. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 69 of 88
70. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 70 of 88
71. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 71 of 88
72. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 72 of 88
73. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 73 of 88
74. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
74 of 88
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
75. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 75 of 88
76. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 76 of 88
77. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 77 of 88
78. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 78 of 88
79. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 79 of 88
80. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 80 of 88
81. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 81 of 88
82. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 82 of 88
83. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 83 of 88
84. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 84 of 88
85. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 85 of 88
86. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
86 of 88
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
87. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 87 of 88
88. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 88 of 88
