Mariah Carey: “All I Want For Christmas” Returns To #1 on Billboard Hot 100

Mariah Carey is back on the music charts…

She has hit #1 on the BillBoard 100 for her song “All I Want For Christmas”.

via Billboard:

The song was first released on Carey’s album Merry Christmas in 1994 and, as streaming has grown and holiday music has become more prominent on streaming services’ seasonal playlists, it hit the Hot 100’s top 10 for the first time in December 2017, before ascending to No. 1 in both December 2019 (for three weeks) and December 2020 (two). (LoveBScott)

