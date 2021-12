LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Thank you to the Cincinnati Police Sgt. Dave Corlett gave out $100 bills to those residents who lived in Kentucky that lost everything in the deadly tornados.

The department said Corlett began collecting funds to donate to residents who were impacted by the tornadoes – even an area business matched the contributions.

When he arrived in Dawson Springs, the mayor of neighboring Madisonville, Kevin Cotton, showed him around the damage and devastation.(Fox19)