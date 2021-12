LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Drake is handing out cash for Christmas. He was handing out stacks of cash for Christmas in Toronto!

via: Rap-Up

One video posted on social media shows Drizzy riding in the backseat of a Maybach while passing out racks. It’s unclear how much he gave away, but it appeared to be a stack of 20 Canadian dollars.

“@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” wrote one of the lucky people on the receiving end of Drake’s good deed. “Life’s fu**ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”(LoveBScott)