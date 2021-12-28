Fa Sho Celebrity News
Netflix & Tiger King: Are Allegedly Being Sued For Copy Right Infringement

Netflix and Tiger King are being sued for allegedly using a clip from Ace Ventura clips without permission.

The suit claims that two clips from the movie were used in the series “without permission or license.” 

“Leaving no room for doubt as to the source, a dubbed-over voice identifies one such movie as Ace Ventura, at the precise time when the Infringing Clips appear on screen,” the lawsuit reads. “Plantiff is informed and believes, and thereupon alleges, that Ace Ventura is the only film used in Tiger King where more than one clip appears.” (LoveBScott)

