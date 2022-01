LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Kardashians are back with a new show in 2022 and this time it’s going to be on Hulu.

The show, aptly titled ‘The Kardashians’ is the first to come out of the family’s deal with Disney that was announced shortly after their deal on E! expired.(LoveBScott)