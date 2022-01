LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After getting cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Antonio Brown drops a new song!

via Complex:

The wide receiver’s antics were already causing a stir on social media, but instead of addressing his actions, AB opted to drop a new two-minute track called “Pit Not The Palace,” which he shared via a Twitter link to all music platforms. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: