Cincinnati: Bengals Are In First Place In The AFC North

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals on winning the AFC North they beat the Chiefs to move into 1st place.

Via Fox19

As the Taylor family shared a pepperoni pizza and started a fire, Zac’s wife, Sarah, asked him why he wasn’t more excited. In what could have been a celebration, Zac was calmer than she expected following the team’s biggest win of the year at that point.

Zac told Sarah he didn’t become an NFL coach to celebrate a November win. He told her that once he wins something of real significance, he’ll show a lot more excitement.

