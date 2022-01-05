Jason Derulo: Arrested In Vegas!!!

CLOSE
Jason Derulo was arrested in Vegas!
He allegedly attacked two men who called him “Usher” and shouted “f*ck you b*tch.”
via Page Six:
Video seems to show the 32-year-old crooner pouncing on the hecklers at the Aria Resort and Casino while coming off an escalator and passing a group of onlookers who had taken out their phones to capture their brush with the musician on video.
In a clip posted by TMZ, someone in the crowd can be heard shouting, “Ayo, why did you slap him, dawg?” and then a separate voice yells “Hey Usher, f–k you, bitch!” in an apparent reference to another recording artist, Usher. (LoveBScott)