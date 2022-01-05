Jason Derulo: Arrested In Vegas!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jason Derulo was arrested in Vegas!

He allegedly attacked two men who called him “Usher” and shouted “f*ck you b*tch.”

via Page Six:

Video seems to show the 32-year-old crooner pouncing on the hecklers at the Aria Resort and Casino while coming off an escalator and passing a group of onlookers who had taken out their phones to capture their brush with the musician on video.

In a clip posted by TMZ, someone in the crowd can be heard shouting, “Ayo, why did you slap him, dawg?” and then a separate voice yells “Hey Usher, f–k you, bitch!” in an apparent reference to another recording artist, Usher. (LoveBScott)