LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is bringing in 2022 with a bang.

He has 3 of the to tv-shows of 2021 among black households.

Those shows are Powerbook 2 Ghost, Powerbook 3 Raising Kanan S1, and BMF S1.

50 reacted to the good news “They can’t F**** with me I’m #1 #2 and #3 BOOM GreenLightGang.” (LoveBScott)